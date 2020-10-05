As more and more officials in President Donald Trump’s administration contract the coronavirus, CNN’s Brian Stelter is slamming the White House for their continued “denialism” of the pandemic’s seriousness.

Stelter joined CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Monday to discuss the news that White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and two of her staffers have tested positive for Covid-19. McEnany is facing outrage for the fact that she held maskless gaggles with reporters in recent days despite having been exposed to the virus. Stelter called McEnany’s behavior “outrageous.”

“I don’t want to kick somebody when they’re down or sick, but her conduct was outrageous,” he said. “It’s more evidence of a cover-up, more evidence of denialism at the White House up until you start coughing and you can’t deny it any more.”

Stelter went on to rip McEnany’s self-description as an “essential worker,” calling it an “insult” to real ones. As he further remarked that the White House “becomes more and more paralyzed by the virus,” Stelter questioned how could the vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris possibly happen now.

“How can this vice presidential debate go on?” He asked. “How can Vice President Pence go to this debate…How can this debate go on? How is he not quarantining?”

Pence has been repeatedly tested for the coronavirus over the last few days. So far, all of his tests have come back negative.

