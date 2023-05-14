Biden Warns Of White Supremacy ‘Terrorist Threat’ — ‘Black History Being Erased’ In Howard HBCU Grad Speech

President Joe Biden warned against the terrorist threat of white supremacy and what he called efforts to erase Black history in a speech to Howard graduates in Washington.

President Biden delivered the commencement address for the Howard University class of 2023 at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Saturday. On the eve of the anniversary of the racist massacre in Buffalo New York, the president made several references to the threat of white supremacy, and what he called attacks on other rights as well:

We know that American history has not always been a fairytale. From the start, it’s been a constant push and pull for more than 240 years between the best of us, the American ideal that we’re all create equal — and the worst of us, the harsh reality that racism has long torn us apart. It’s a battle that’s never really over.

But on the best days, enough of us have the guts and the hearts to st- — to stand up for the best in us. To choose love over hate, unity over disunion, progress over retreat. To stand up against the poison of white supremacy, as I did in my Inaugural Address — to single it out as the most dangerous terrorist threat to our homeland is white supremacy. (Applause.)

And I’m not saying this because I’m at a Black HBCU. I say it wherever I go.

To stand up for truth over lies — lies told for power and profit.

To confront the ongoing assault to subvert our elections and suppress our right to vote. That assault came just as you cast your first ballots in ‘20 and ‘22. Record turnouts. You delivered historic progress.

I made it clear that America — Americans of all backgrounds have an obligation to call out political violence that has been unleashed and emboldened. As was mentioned already, bomb threats to this very university and HBCUs across the country.

To put democracy on the ballot. To reject political extremism and reject political violence.

Protect fundamental rights and freedoms for women to choose and for transgender children to be free. (Applause.)

For affordable healthcare and housing. (Applause.)

For the right to raise your family and retire with dignity.

To stand with leaders of your generation who give voice to the people, demanding action on gun violence only to be expelled from state legislative bodies. (Applause.)

To stand against books being banned and Black history being erased. (Applause.) I’m serious. Think about it.

To stand up for the best in us.