Blake Masters Wins Arizona GOP Senate Primary

Venture capitalist Blake Masters won the Arizona GOP Senate primary on Tuesday.

Masters defeated Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and businessman Jim Lamon.

Masters, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, will face incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) in the November general election. Masters came from behind in polls to lead in them following Trump’s endorsement in June. Since then, Masters was expected to win.

Masters echoed Trump’s brash style on the campaign trail and said he would have voted against certifying the 2020 election.

Masters is currently the chief operating officer of billionaire Peter Thiel’s venture capital firm, Thiel Capital, and is the president of the Thiel Foundation.

Masters has come under fire for a past controversial writing when he was 19 years old. This included quoting Nazi leader Hermann Goering and using the work of an anti-Semite, G. Edward Griffin, reported Jewish Insider.

In a statement to the outlet, Masters said:

Guilt by association is a cheap journalist tactic and I reject it. If an essay I wrote in 2006 cites an author, that doesn’t mean I endorse all of his views,” he argued. “As for the anti-war statement, I was 19, writing in opposition to the Iraq War — a stance that turned out to be prescient. I went too far and stated that no recent American wars have been just. In this race, I have been called sexist for saying you should be able to raise a family on one income, racist for taking a stance against crime and believing we should fund our police, and xenophobic for arguing a real country must have real borders. Looks like the journalist class is running out of content… I suppose it was only a matter of time before I got called anti-Semitic for criticizing wartime propaganda in an essay I wrote as a teenager.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com