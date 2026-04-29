Trump Rejects Iran’s Latest Peace Proposal as Military Prepares for New Wave of ‘Short and Powerful’ Strikes: Report

President Donald Trump has reportedly rejected Iran’s latest peace offer as the military prepares to resume strikes in the country.

The two sides have tried unsuccessfully reach a formal agreement to end the war that begin at the end of February. The primary points of contention have been the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s uranium enrichment program.

Earlier this week, Iran offered to reopen the strait in exchange for tabling nuclear talks for a later date. According to a report from Axios, Trump rejected this offer.

Additionally, the U.S. is preparing to unleash a “short and powerful” wave of strikes against Iran in an effort to compel Iran to agree with its terms. The report added:

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has prepared a plan for a “short and powerful” wave of strikes on Iran in hopes of breaking the negotiating deadlock, three sources with knowledge said. After the strikes, which would likely include infrastructure targets, the U.S. would press the regime to come back to the negotiating table and show more flexibility.

Trump emphasized to Axios that he views the blockade of the strait as “somewhat more effective than the bombing.” The latter, the report continued, remains a consideration for the president.

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