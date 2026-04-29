Fox Anchor Straight Up Asks John Fetterman: ‘Why Don’t You Run as a Republican?’

Fox News’ John Roberts suggested Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) switch parties during a Wednesday afternoon interview on America Reports.

After being asked about his own party’s dissatisfaction with him, Fetterman lamented Democrats’ drift leftward and vowed to “play it straight.”

“I’m gonna never lie or pretend something’s wrong. I’m gonna just-, what’s right, I will support. And that’s the voice that I’m going to continue to be, regardless what parts of the Democratic might disagree,” he said.

A few moments later, Roberts made his inquiry:

So, Senator, if I could just button this up by asking you this question,. I mean, you seem to be at odds with the majority of the people in the Democratic Party, and I’m wondering when you run for reelection in 2028, like Jim Justice did when he flipped from Democrat to Republican after being governor and then running for the Senate, why don’t you run as a Republican?

Fetterman replied:

Well, because I’m a Democrat. I mean, for me, it’s like my views remain reasonable. My voting record actually reflects that I am a Democrat. You know, what’s changed me with many of my other colleagues is that I don’t agree and I use like extreme rhetoric and say, but I support what I think most Americans should agree with these things. You know, the Democratic Party, you know, we became an open border party, without a doubt. And now that’s wrong, and I support to make our border more security, and deport all of the criminals right now. So I can’t be a Republican because in many other areas, I disagree on that. So whether if I’m politically homeless or whatever, but I’m staying in my party and I am not sure why the problem is with me and my reasonable views, you know, why that problem isn’t with the Democratic Party. And I think the Democratic Party, you know, has incredibly impossible to resist their worst urges, and the excesses that cost us the elections back in 2024.

Watch above via Fox News.

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