‘Abolish ICE’ Democrat Trips All Over Herself When Asked Who Should Enforce Immigration Laws — Tries to ‘Pause’ Live Interview

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This is one clip that you can bet will not be featured in her next campaign ad. Democratic candidate for Congress Dr. Ala Stanford was so unprepared for a question about who should enforce U.S. immigration laws that she asked a TV reporter to “pause” their live interview — before giving an absolutely baffling answer after she was told the show must go on.

The exchange occurred during an interview with NBC 10 Philadelphia’s Lauren Mayk on April 24. Stanford was talking about her campaign to represent Pennsylvania’s third congressional district when the wheels came off.

“You also said you’re running to abolish ICE. This is something we’ve heard other Democrats and activists talk about,” Mayk said. “From an immigration enforcement perspective, who do you think should be in charge of enforcing immigration laws?”

“That’s a good question,” Stanford said, after pausing for a few seconds. “And you can pause because I just want to think about it.”

Mayk told her that wasn’t possible. “Well, I mean, we need to continue, though,” she said.

“Oh, okay. Who do I think should be in charge of enforcing immigration laws?” Stanford said, while repeating the question back to herself. “Not the executive branch. So not the president. So it belongs with Congress.”

Stanford continued with her longwinded answer, which fixated on President Donald Trump and had nothing to do with immigration.

“It belongs with Congress, because the executive branch, and specifically the president, is self-serving,” Stanford said. “And many of the decisions that he is making is not about the American people, it’s not about our safety, it’s not because there’s imminent threat, it’s not because we think there’s a nuclear weapon coming to the United States. It’s for his personal gain and his personal relationships — and he’s shown that over and over again.”

Mayk tried again to get an answer to her actual question.

“But who should be on the ground?” Mayk asked. “There are immigration laws in this country and a border. If it’s not ICE, who handles it? Who enforces those laws?”

“Once you abolish, you have to rebuild,” Stanford said. “We’re at a point where you can’t reform something that is a paramilitary organization that is taking human life.”

Stanford added ICE has become “so negative” and needs a “new name” — something Trump agrees with her on; the president said he was in favor of renaming ICE to “NICE,” as in “National Immigration and Customs Enforcement.”

She ended the back-and-forth without offering a suggestion on who should enforce immigration law. But she said it is important that the U.S. remain a “sanctuary, not a living hell” for those who come here, legally or illegally.

Watch above via YouTube.

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