comScore

BREAKING: Joe Biden Wins Florida Primary

By Mediaite StaffMar 17th, 2020, 8:07 pm

Dilip Vishwanat / Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the Florida Democratic primary.

Voting in Florida and two other states was underway today amid growing coronavirus concerns and CDC guidelines about social distancing. Arizona and Illinois are also up for grabs tonight, while Ohio postponed the primary over those coronavirus concerns.

Per MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki, turnout tonight in Florida is expected to be greater than in 2016.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: