BREAKING: Joe Biden Wins Florida Primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the Florida Democratic primary.

Voting in Florida and two other states was underway today amid growing coronavirus concerns and CDC guidelines about social distancing. Arizona and Illinois are also up for grabs tonight, while Ohio postponed the primary over those coronavirus concerns.

Per MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki, turnout tonight in Florida is expected to be greater than in 2016.

Our decision desk expects turnout for the Florida Dem primary will end up around 2.25 million. In 2016, it was 1.7 million. — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) March 17, 2020

