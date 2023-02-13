BREAKING: Police Searching for Active Shooter at Michigan State University

Michigan State University Police issued an active shooter warning and told students via text to “Run, hide, fight” around 8:30 p.m on Monday.

Officials are trying to locate a shooter they say is on foot on or near the East Lansing campus.

Police say shots were fired in multiple locations on campus, including Berkey Hall, which houses the school’s College of Arts and Sciences. It was not clear how many people have been killed or wounded.

Officials did not provide additional details.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tweeted she had been briefed on the shooting.

This is a developing story.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com