Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade argued in a Monday interview with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) that former President Donald Trump wouldn’t have allowed the Taliban to overrun Afghanistan’s capital as quickly as his successor.

“His ego wouldn’t have let him allow the Taliban to take over Kabul in three days,” Kilmeade told Cheney in the interview on his syndicated radio program, The Brian Kilmeade Show. “He would’ve stopped it in its tracks.”

Cheney replied, “Well, look, I’m not going to argue with you over the fact of President Trump’s ego, but I would just say this. This push to withdraw the 5,000 prisoners that were released as a result of that agreement; the fact that Mike Pompeo was the first secretary of state in history to meet with the Taliban; the fact that they were considering inviting the Taliban to Camp David on 9/11 — I mean, that sets this all in motion.”

Among other issues, Cheney was alluding to the Trump administration pressuring the Afghan government to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners in 2020. The terror group demanded the action as a condition of engaging in peace talks, which ultimately led to the U.S. agreeing to leave the country.

Cheney has been an outspoken Trump critic whose father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, played a leading role in the 2001 start of the War on Terror in Afghanistan. Despite attributing some blame to the Trump administration, she said she also held President Joe Biden culpable for the way the war in the country ended.

“We were told by President Trump, by Mike Pompeo, that the Taliban was going to renounce al Qaeda,” Cheney added. “We were told that the Taliban was going to fight terrorists for us. Just, none of that happened. What we’re seeing today absolutely is the responsibility of Joe Biden.”

