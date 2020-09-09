comScore

Californians React as Wildfires Turn San Francisco Sky a Crazy Shade of Orange: ‘Straight Out of Blade Runner 2049’

By Leia IdlibySep 9th, 2020, 5:14 pm

san fran orange sky

The sky over San Fransico looked apocalyptic on Wednesday as smoke from the wildfires engulfing Northern California turned it a crazy shade of orange — many residents even comparing it to Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction film Blade Runner 2049.

96 major fires have burned more than 3.4 million acres across 13 western states, according to a count by the National Fire Information Center, turning the San Francisco Bay Area sky orange. The hue is a result of smoke and ash coming from the growing Bear Fire near Chico as the wind shifted on Wednesday morning.

Californians were shocked by their sky’s new shade, pointing out that it looks like a scene from Blade Runner 2049, which coincidentally takes place in the west, largely in a glum, post-apocalyptic Los Angeles.

 

