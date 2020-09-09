The sky over San Fransico looked apocalyptic on Wednesday as smoke from the wildfires engulfing Northern California turned it a crazy shade of orange — many residents even comparing it to Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction film Blade Runner 2049.

96 major fires have burned more than 3.4 million acres across 13 western states, according to a count by the National Fire Information Center, turning the San Francisco Bay Area sky orange. The hue is a result of smoke and ash coming from the growing Bear Fire near Chico as the wind shifted on Wednesday morning.

Californians were shocked by their sky’s new shade, pointing out that it looks like a scene from Blade Runner 2049, which coincidentally takes place in the west, largely in a glum, post-apocalyptic Los Angeles.

Unreal scenes from tour’s Safeway Open this week. Straight out of Blade Runner 2049 pic.twitter.com/NzbBuKPe5H — Joel Beall (@JoelMBeall) September 9, 2020

Photographer @KevinNHume captured an apocalyptic-looking Downtown and Embarcadero in San Francisco Wednesday morning.https://t.co/8TodbNfAYE pic.twitter.com/ZzMm2LbacY — SF Examiner (@sfexaminer) September 9, 2020

This is not normal. 12.15pm here in CA. pic.twitter.com/xQyRTLaUUP — Jason Kilar (@jasonkilar) September 9, 2020

Blade Runner 2049, but make it California and 20 years sooner pic.twitter.com/smq6oUttbB — Emily Buder (@elbuder) September 9, 2020

This looks exactly like Blade Runner 2049 when they visit the abandoned city of Las Vegas https://t.co/ZfnW1OB3nJ — Mathew Ingram (@mathewi) September 9, 2020

Blade Runner 2049. SF 2020. pic.twitter.com/NrVXOPAp40 — Kate Scott (@katetscott) September 9, 2020

All of these images out of San Francisco are absolutely wild. https://t.co/wDnyXDpDvs — Chris Vannini 😷 (@ChrisVannini) September 9, 2020

Blade Runner 2049 is the only thing that really captures the Bay Area today pic.twitter.com/lYkKh5A3dm — Chris Anderson (@chr1sa) September 9, 2020

This is what San Francisco looks like right now…noon in September. https://t.co/8n9Rq0Pmbq — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 9, 2020

