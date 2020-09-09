The first trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s iconic science-fiction novel Dune was released on Wednesday, giving fans a glimpse of the film’s stunning action shots and set design, in addition to a brief cameo from one of Herbert’s infamously terrifying sandworms.

The trailer opens to show Timothée Chalamet, who stars as protagonist Paul Atreides, dreaming about a near kiss with Zendaya’s Chani, but in reality, his kingdom is under attack as his family has gotten ownership of the desert planet Arrakis, home to the most valuable resource: spice. In Herbert’s world, spice is a drug that alters the mind, grants humans with super abilities, and even extends their lifespan.

When Atreides takes control of the planet, his family quickly becomes the enemy of the Harkonnen empire, led by actor Stellan Skårsgard as Baron Vladimir, who relentlessly tries to take back ownership of Arrakis.

“I must not fear. Fear is the mind-killer,” Chalamet says in the trailer, which true fans will recognize as a famous Herbert quote. “Where the fear has gone — only I will remain.”

Villeneuve is no stranger to science-fiction, as he directed Oscar-nominated films Arrival and Blade Runner 2049 — a take on another one of the most treasured science-fiction properties.

Dune will be the first of two films based on Herbert’s novel, and the film’s supporting cast also includes Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Charlotte Rampling, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, and Javier Bardem.

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]