CBS’ Margaret Brennan Asks WH Adviser ‘Would You Say Today’ Biden ‘Will Comply’ With GOP Probes — Like Hunter — If They Take House

CBS News anchor Margaret Brennan asked Senior White House adviser Anita Dunn if President Joe Biden “will comply” with Republicans if they take the House and begin the probes they’ve threatened — like investigating Hunter Biden.

On Sunday’s edition of Face the Nation on CBS, Brennan asked two different guests whether Democrats would or should comply with GOP investigations that their leaders have been threatening — particularly regarding the president’s son — if they take the House. Dunn replied in the affirmative, with an important qualification:

MARGARET BRENNAN: On — what happens if the Republicans do get this slim majority? It ups the chances of all of these investigations that Kevin McCarthy has promised are coming. Would you say today that the White House will comply with them? The Trump administration was heavily criticized for defying Congress’ request for appearance and documents. Will the Biden White House comply? ANITA DUNN: You know, Margaret, many of the Republicans who have been talking about these investigations, and even potential impeachment, have made no secret of the fact that they have a political agenda that they are trying to advance through these. Obviously, the White House has, and will continue, to comply with fair and legitimate oversight because we are a White House that respects norms and the rule of law. But I think that, you know, the American people didn’t vote for Congress being used to conduct political vendettas over the next two years they voted for.

Earlier in the show, Brennan put a similar question to Rep. Jamie Raskin and got a similar answer:

MARGARET BRENNAN: Would you urge President Biden and the White House to comply with all these House Republican investigations that have been promised? REPRESENTATIVE JAMIE RASKIN: Well, the — obviously, everybody’s got to comply with the law, such as the law is. You know. We would hope that they would feel chastened by the voters of America, who dealt them an historic repudiation. I mean, they were talking about picking up 40 or 50 or 60 seats. We — the Democrats may indeed win the House, the way, yesterday, we won the Senate. So it is a repudiation of that kind of right-wing big lie, election- denying, character assassination politics that Donald Trump brought right to the heart of the Republican Party.

Watch above via Face the Nation on CBS.

