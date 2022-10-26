Top Oversight Republican Predicts Hunter Investigation Will ‘Ramp Up’ If GOP Wins – ‘Prevent Joe Biden From Running’ In 2024

Kentucky Republican Congressman James Comer promised that investigations of Hunter Biden — which he would oversee — will “ramp up” if the GOP takes the House in the midterms, and predicted they will “prevent Joe Biden from running” in 2024.

Comer — who would become chairman of the House Oversight Committee in a GOP House — appeared on an edition of Fox & Friends First this week to discuss a raft of issues, including the effect that investigations into the president’s son and brother would have on Biden’s reelection campaign.

Co-anchor Carley Shimkus played several short clips of the president misspeaking about Vice President Kamala Harris — one in which he misstated her age and the rest in which he identified her as “President Harris” — and noted Biden has acknowledged his age as a factor for voters to consider.

Comer ticked through several other factors, then connected the investigations he hopes to run with keeping Biden out of the race:

CARLEY SHIMKUS: The president has recently said that he intends to run in 2024, but he recognizes that his age is a factor, congressman. REP. JAMES COMER: Well, I think that there are a lot of factors that are going to prevent Joe Biden from running. His age, the results of the midterm elections in two weeks. But also his son. Look, this Biden family investigation’s only going to ramp up in a Republican majority. There are a lot of questions that Joe Biden is going to have to answer with respect to his son and his brother’s influence peddling that’s happened over the past decade. So all of this together, I put the odds of Joe Biden even seeking the Democrat nomination, very, very low. The problem for the Democrats is they don’t have a deep bench like the Republicans. I mean, whether or not Donald Trump runs for reelection in 2024. We have a very deep bench. We have ten, at least, potential Republicans that could easily beat any Democrat in the field in 2024. So the future of the Democrat Party is not bright. That future is going to be on full display in two weeks when the American people go to the polls in droves

Other Republicans have threatened investigations of the GOP takes the majority, but Comer connecting that threat to keeping Biden from running is new, and reminiscent of Kevin McCarthy’s boast that GOP investigations had torpedoed Hillary Clinton’s approval ratings in 2016.

Watch above via Fox News.

