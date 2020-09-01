Charlie Hebdo Magazine Reprints Muhammad Drawings Amid Shooting Trial: ‘We Will Never Lie Down’

French satire magazine Charlie Hebdo is reprinting the controversial Muhammad drawings they previously published, as trials for the terrorist attack at the Charlie Hebdo offices in 2015 get underway.

In its most recent issue, Charlie Hebdo printed a number of drawings of Mohammed, along with an editorial from publisher and cartoonist Laurent Sourisseau, declaring, “We will never lie down. We will never give up.”

“As the trial of the January 2015 bombings begins, Charlie is publishing this special issue. A number for history,” wrote the magazine on its website. “Do we want to live in a country that prides itself on to be a great free and modern democracy, and which, at the same time, renounces to assert its deepest convictions?”

The Charlie Hebdo offices were attacked on January 7 2015 by Saïd Kouachi and Chérif Kouachi, who shot and killed 12 people and injured 11 more, after the magazine faced international controversy for printing cartoons of Muhammad — largely considered forbidden in the Islamic world.

According to the Daily Mail, “The trial of 14 alleged accomplices, who are charged with various crimes including supplying weapons and putting the killers in contact with ISIS, begins in Paris tomorrow.”

