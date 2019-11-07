Chris Matthews Says Trump Fans Ignoring Impeachable Offenses is Like Believing in Santa Claus

MSNBC host Chris Matthews compared Trump fans who ignore evidence in the current impeachment inquiry with children who keep believing in Santa Claus well after they’ve seen proof to the contrary.

On Wednesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show, host Dean Obeidallah discussed the possibility that the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump could erode his support among Republicans.

“Is there any chance, and I’m being objective as possible, that [Trump] becomes so toxic that the GOP dumps him next year?” Obeidallah asked.

“No, because I’m looking at the numbers, and you wonder why are Republican office holders so cowardly?” Matthews said, adding “Why can’t they see what they see, even some of them now like Portman from Ohio who’s a senator, who’s a smart guy, he’s a moderate, relatively.”

“These guys all know there’s a quid pro quo in the conversation of July 25th. They know that. It’s right there,” Matthews continued. “‘I’d like you to do me a favor, though”, ok, that’s conditional. There’s nothing complicated about that.”

He added that elected Republicans ignore the evidence because “wherever they go, they’ve got the MAGA hats facing them. I’ve got members of my family like this. Some in-laws, one of my brothers. I know people like this.”

“They actually do not hear what you and I hear. They do not hear this corruption,” Matthews said. “They only hear — they hate the liberal establishment, and they’ll support this guy as long as he’s fighting it. As long as their enemies are the same. As long as Trump’s enemies are the liberal establishment — or the Republican establishment, what’s left of it — they’re on his side. Same enemy. The same enemy.”

“Chris, they call my radio show,” Obeidallah said. “Literally had a fight with somebody last week on the simplest things, which sums up in a way, exemplifies some of the Trump supporters.”

“He kept calling the phone call that was released, the summary, a transcript,” Obeidallah said. :And I said to him: ‘right there on the front page it says it’s not a verbatim transcript’. And he goes: ‘No, it doesn’t say that’, I go: ‘I’m looking at it’, he goes: ‘No, it doesn’t say that’. So, you can’t agree on basic facts.”

“This is what I never saw in politics, this religious acceptance of what they know isn’t true,” Matthews said. “All I can tell you is that when we were all growing up as kids, and we saw all the evidence that Santa Claus was a myth, that our parents were buying us gifts. We knew, we could see all the evidence. But somehow we’d be looking up in the sky for the Santa Claus sleigh to go by. Because you want to believe.”

