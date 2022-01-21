Former Trump administration cybersecurity chief Chris Krebs discussed on MSNBC Friday the newly reported draft executive order to seize voting machines that was circulated in the Trump White House.

“I mean, this document is one of the most fantastical reads I’ve had in quite some time,” Krebs noted to host Katy Tur.

The bombshell document was among those that Donald Trump had gone to the Supreme Court to fight from being turned over to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Earlier in the week, the Supreme Court ruled Trump could not invoke executive privilege to stop the National Archives from turning over the documents to the committee.

“It’s kind of a ripped from the conspiracy theory headlines document. And it actually mirrors a lot of the claims and recommendations in the slide deck that we first heard about back December from the Mark Meadows disclosure,” Krebs continued, citing a PowerPoint that circulated in recent weeks laying out how certain Trump officials planned to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

“I do think though, and I caution everybody to kind of not to over-rotate on this, because it seems to me it’s a very early draft, probable didn’t go through coordination in the White House,” he adds.

“Actually is a very clear violation of the Posse Comitatus Act which means the Department of Defense cannot — you cannot use federal troops for domestic law enforcement. By asking DOD to seize these machines is a clear violation of the law,” Krebs argued, emphasizing that the draft had never “cleared the process” that executive orders must go through before ending up on a president’s desk.

“We know the process didn’t always work at the tail end of the last administration,” he notes, however, “I assume it would have been immediately — you know, several states, including Michigan, which was likely a target of a lawsuit, would have immediately sought an injunction” had it been signed.

Krebs goes on to describe that surreal nature of the document, saying it reads like an “op-ed in Newsmax or the Gateway Pundit.” He goes on to say, that while the order was far from ever being implemented, it is “absolutely chilling” to think “there were folks in the immediate circle of the president that was, you know, egging him on and advising him to take these dramatic, unconstitutional actions.”

Watch above, via MSNBC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com