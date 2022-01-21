A draft executive order from the Trump White House that would have directed the defense department to seize voting machines was published on Friday in Politico. The bombshell document was among those that former President Donald Trump had gone to the Supreme Court to fight from being turned over to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Earlier in the week, the Supreme Court ruled Trump could not invoke executive privilege to stop the National Archives from turning over the documents to the committee.

Politico reported on an additional document titled “Remarks on National Healing” and noted, “Together, the two documents point to the wildly divergent perspectives of White House advisers and allies during Trump’s frenetic final weeks in office.”

While the authors of either document are not identified “the draft executive order is dated Dec. 16, 2020, and is consistent with proposals that lawyer Sidney Powell made to the then-president,” notes Politico.

“On Dec. 18, 2020, Powell, former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, former Trump administration lawyer Emily Newman, and former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne met with Trump in the Oval Office” and urged Trump to seize voting machines and appoint a special investigator to look into voting fraud. The move would have meant Trump and his allies were going to attempt to use the military and the powers of the federal government to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The draft executive order institutes “the appointment of a Special Counsel to oversee this operation and institute all criminal and civil proceedings as appropriate based on the evidence collected and provided all resources necessary to carry out her duties consistent with federal laws and the Constitution.”

The contrasting remarks on national unity offer a very different message.

“But as for THIS election, Congress has now certified the results,” the remarks read. “The election fight is over. A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th. My focus now turns to ensure a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.”

Read the full draft executive order here

