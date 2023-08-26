CNN’s Bakari Sellers Torches Vivek For Calling Black Lawmaker ‘Grand Wizard’ Of ‘Modern KKK’

CNN analyst Bakari Sellers torched GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy for calling Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) one of the “modern grand wizards of the modern KKK.”

Ramaswamy accused the “modern left” of racism at a campaign stop in Iowa Friday, and singled out Rep. Pressley over a remark she made in 2019:

Ayanna Pressley, she’s in the Congress today. She’s a member of the squad, her words not mine. “We don’t want any more black faces that don’t want to be a black voice. We don’t want any more brown faces that don’t want to be a brown voice.” These are the words of the modern grand wizards of the modern KKK.

On Friday’s edition of CNN’s The Situation Room, anchor Wolf Blitzer asked Sellers to comment on Ramaswamy’s remarks, and Sellers attacked Ramaswamy’s “intellect”:

BLITZER: What is your reaction to that, Bakari? SELLERS: Ramaswamy is kind of idiotic when he says that. This is why his campaign has caught fire amongst some fringes on the right because he uses these kind of slogans, he uses these tag words. But, again, he has no depth. I mean, Ayanna Pressley doesn’t need me to explain what she was saying, but if you want to represent minorities in this country, if you’re going to be a voice and represent them on the largest platform in the world, then you must actually speak truth to power about those issues that directly affect them. That is what Representative Pressley is saying, that you have to be true to yourself, that you have to be uplifting of your community and you cannot act like the ills that affect black and brown people don’t affect you. And for him to call her all types of names is just beneath the dignity of this type of civil discourse. Race is a very, very difficult issue for this country to grapple with. Ramaswamy in that comment showed that he’s unable or unwilling or simply doesn’t have the intellect necessary to tackle that issue of race by those comments that he made.

Watch above via CNN’s The Situation Room.

