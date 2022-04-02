CNN’s MJ Lee Asks Jen Psaki What If Biden Gets Covid — What Would ‘Running the Country’ Look Like?

CNN White House correspondent MJ Lee pressed White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki to describe what would happen if President Joe Biden contracted Covid-19.

At Friday’s White House press briefing, Psaki held her first briefing since testing Covid-positive for a second time, which prompted Ms. Lee to note how many high-profile administration figures have been so stricken, and to ask the hypothetical. Ms. Psaki tried to reassure her that the country would continue to run:

MS. LEE: And just one more on a separate topic. You’re obviously not the only person in the administration recently to test positive for COVID. Can you give us a sense of whether there have been discussions lately at the White House about what would happen if President Biden were to test positive for COVID?

Help us understand what working from home, quarantining, running the country would look like if the President were to get COVID.

MS. PSAKI: Well, I would first say that — this wasn’t exactly your question, but let me reiterate this point — is that we take steps over and beyond CDC recommendations and guidelines here.

I would note that while I tested positive about 12 days ago, if my math is correct, I waited to return to the office until I had a negative test. And that is our protocol here — or the protocol I was held to.

Also, we take steps in advance of meeting the President. Anyone who’s meeting the President is going to have a test that day. And we also take social distancing steps in meetings when warranted.

In terms of — look, we recognize that COVID-19 remains a transmissible disease, especially recent variants. And while I’m not going to get into a future hypothetical of any of our additional principals, since — since the Second Gentleman had tested positive — testing positive — I would note that the President of the United States can work from anywhere, can run the country from anywhere. And we have the capacity to not only prepare for that but to support anything that is needed.