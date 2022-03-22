JUST IN: Jen Psaki Tests Positive for Covid — For the 2nd Time

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, the second time Psaki has been infected with the disease.

On Tuesday afternoon, several minutes after she was scheduled to begin a daily press briefing, Psaki released a statement announcing the positive test, and revealing that she will have to miss President Joe Biden’s trip to Europe:

Statement from Press Secretary Jen Psaki Today, in preparation for travel to Europe, I took a PCR test this morning. That test came back positive, which means I will be adhering to CDC guidance and no longer be traveling on the President’s trip to Europe. I had two socially-distanced meetings with the President yesterday, and the President is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance. I am sharing the news of my positive test today out of an abundance of transparency. The President tested negative today via PCR test. Thanks to the vaccine, I have only experienced mild symptoms. In alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test.

Shortly after the announcement, White House Deputy Press Secretary Chris Meagher took to the podium in Psaki’s place.

Coincidentally enough, the last time Psaki tested positive for Covid also caused her to miss a European trip. On October 31, Psaki announced that “I made the decision not to travel on the foreign trip with the President due to a family emergency, which was members of my household testing positive for COVID-19. Since then, I have quarantined and tested negative (via PCR) for COVID on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. However, today, I tested positive for COVID.”

She returned to the briefing room about two weeks later, telling reporters “I had mild symptoms, primarily fatigue. And I remain incredibly grateful for the vaccine and the impact of the vaccine in keeping me safe and other people in my house safe as well.”

