Coast Guard Searches for 20 Missing Cuban Migrants After Hurricane Ian Sinks Their Boat Near Florida Keys

U.S. Coast Guard’s 7th District via Twitter

Twenty Cuban migrants are missing after their vessel sank Wednesday as they attempted to reach the U.S. during Hurricane Ian, authorities said.

Four people swam to shore and ended up on Stock Island in the Florida Keys, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office told Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar of the Miami Sector.

Slosar tweeted a map of the island and said a vessel carrying the migrants sank “due to inclement weather.”

The Twitter account for the U.S. Coast Guard’s 7th District shared Sosar’s breaking news with an update. Of the 23 people who were initially missing, three were rescued and hospitalized.

The whereabouts of the remaining 20 are unknown.

While the Florida Keys missed the brunt of Hurricane Ian, the island chain located roughly 90 miles north of Cuba experienced high winds and some flooding.

The outer bands of the category 4 storm reached the Keys Tuesday.

A tropical storm warning for the Keys was lifted just after 5 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa, Florida with 150+ mph winds.

This story is developing.

