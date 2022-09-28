Coast Guard Searches for 20 Missing Cuban Migrants After Hurricane Ian Sinks Their Boat Near Florida Keys

Twenty Cuban migrants are missing after their vessel sank Wednesday as they attempted to reach the U.S. during Hurricane Ian, authorities said.

Four people swam to shore and ended up on Stock Island in the Florida Keys, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office told Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar of the Miami Sector.

Slosar tweeted a map of the island and said a vessel carrying the migrants sank “due to inclement weather.”

#BREAKING: U.S. Border Patrol agents along with support from @mcsonews responded to a migrant landing in Stock Island #Florida. 4 Cuban migrants swam to shore after their vessel sank due to inclement weather. @USCGSoutheast initiated a #SAR operation to search for 23 individuals. pic.twitter.com/yUurGfSOSe — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) September 28, 2022

The Twitter account for the U.S. Coast Guard’s 7th District shared Sosar’s breaking news with an update. Of the 23 people who were initially missing, three were rescued and hospitalized.

The whereabouts of the remaining 20 are unknown.

#Breaking @USCG crews rescued 3 people in the water about 2 miles south of Boca Chica. They were brought to the local hospital for symptoms of exhaustion and dehydration. Air crews are still searching. #SAR #DontTakeToTheSea — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) September 28, 2022

While the Florida Keys missed the brunt of Hurricane Ian, the island chain located roughly 90 miles north of Cuba experienced high winds and some flooding.

The outer bands of the category 4 storm reached the Keys Tuesday.

Current conditions at the Southernmost Point tonight. Reminder, the Florida Keys are under a tropical storm warning, a storm surge watch, and a flood watch.#FloridaKeys #KeyWest #FLKeys #FLwx pic.twitter.com/Es4cb9djBX — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) September 27, 2022

A tropical storm warning for the Keys was lifted just after 5 p.m. ET Wednesday.

5 PM EDT Sep 28 | As of now the #FloridaKeys are no longer under Tropical Storm Warning. However, a Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for ALL the Florida Keys. During tonight’s high tide, we expect another round of coastal flooding, similar to today’s event. #KeyWest #FLwx pic.twitter.com/UcS5TOvVig — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) September 28, 2022

Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa, Florida with 150+ mph winds.

This story is developing.

