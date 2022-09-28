Newsom Uses Republicans’ Playbook Against Them, Takes Aim at Red States Over High Crime Rates: ‘Why Don’t We Push Back?’

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) stole a page from the Republican playbook by pointing out that Republican-voting states have some of the highest murder and overall crime rates in the United States.

Conservative politicians and conservative media have long created caricatures of certain blue states as being hopeless liberal dystopias unfit to reside in. Over the years, “Taxachusetts,” New York, and lately California have been conservatives’ go-to boogeymen when they need a foil that embodies supposedly poor governance.

Perhaps Newsom is a bit salty over the attacks on his state, as his recent ads in Florida and Texas suggest, as well as his appearance on Tuesday’s Alex Wagner Tonight.

Host Alex Wagner aired a clip of Newsom from May, after the draft of the Supreme Court’s decision striking down the constitutional right to abortion was leaked to the press.

“Where’s the Democratic Party?” he said at the time, dissatisfied with what he saw as an insufficient response. “Where’s the party? Why aren’t we standing up more firmly, more resolutely? Why aren’t we calling this out?”

Wagner asked the governor, “How lacking are we at the national level in the Democratic Party?”

“There’s no doubt that states are on the front lines of the rights battles, period, full stop,” he replied. “I’m not going to deny the substantive challenges our party has as well – addressing those tough and pressing issues. It’s not just a messaging problem, but a messaging problem that has persisted for years and years. Constantly on the defense.”

Newsom, who has come under fire from conservative media and politicians over crime in California, referenced data indicating that it’s Republican-leaning states who tend to have higher crime rates.

“Eight of the top ten states with the highest murder rates – all are Republican states,” Newsom said. “How do Democrats not know that? In fact, it’s really nine out of 10 because Georgia, which went for Biden, it’s clearly a Republican state or at least a red state. Eight out of 10. And we’re losing that message?”

The governor did not cite a source. However, statistics released by the Centers for Disease Control show the seven states with the highest homicide rates in 2020 – the year of the agency’s most recent data on this – voted for the Republican presidential nominee that year. The next three voted for the Democrat. According to the CDC, Georgia ranked 11th.

Newsom, who was being interviewed in Austin, Texas, used the opportunity to take a shot at the Lone Star State.

“Crime is higher, as well as taxes here for the average citizen in Texas,” he continued. “It’s higher – crime higher, violent crime and property crimes – than in the state of California. Sixty-seven percent higher gun death rate in Texas. Why don’t we push back?”

“Why don’t we,” Wagner asked.

“I don’t know,” he replied. “I’m optimistic about our ability turns around if we go on offense. That’s why I’m doing the billboards. That’s why I’m doing these ads. That’s why I’m doing these TV commercials in other states. Take it to them and take it to that damn social media.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

