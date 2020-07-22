comScore

Congressional GOP Reportedly Looking to Cut Weekly Unemployment Bonus From $600 to $100, Sparking Outrage: ‘They Just Don’t Give a Sh*t’

By Reed RichardsonJul 22nd, 2020, 4:47 pm

Unemployment Lines

The Congressional Republicans’ plan to cut the coronavirus-crisis weekly unemployment bonus from $600 to $100 elicited howls of outrage and derision on Wednesday.

The weekly bonus, part of a financial relief package aimed at mitigating the unprecedented spike in jobless numbers due to the nationwide shutdown, is due to expire at the end of July. Many Republicans, like Sen. Lindsey Graham, have virulently opposed extending the bonus because some of the unemployed have temporarily earned more than at their previous jobs due to the extra money. Democrats, by contrast, have pledged to hold the bonus steady, pointing to the rollback of many state business reopening as the Covid-19 virus has surged again in recent weeks.

The anger over the proposed cut, reported by CNBC, was raw and deep, as many mocked the GOP counter-proposal as woefully inadequate.

