Conservative Freedom Caucus Member Ken Buck: ‘Liz Cheney Was Cancelled Today for Speaking Her Mind’

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) said Wednesday he believed Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) had been “cancelled” for expressing her opinions of former President Donald Trump.

“Liz Cheney was cancelled today for speaking her mind and disagreeing with the narrative that President Trump was putting forward,” Buck told reporters on Wednesday morning, following Cheney’s ouster.

In a vote early Wednesday, House Republicans ejected Cheney, who has been vocal in criticizing the retired president, from her position as their party’s third-ranking member.

Cheney’s support from Buck, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, is notable due to the fact that Buck is generally viewed as an ally to the former president. In addition to expressing his support for Cheney, Buck was reportedly the only House Republican to remain seated when she took to the floor to speak, even as other GOP lawmakers cleared the room.

