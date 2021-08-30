Conservative Radio Host Who Called Himself ‘Mr. Anti Vax’ Has Died of Covid

A conservative Florida radio host who publicly slammed coronavirus vaccines has died after contracting the Covid-19 virus.

WNDB released a statement announcing that Marc Bernier, one of their longest-running figures on Daytona talk radio, has died. The news of Bernier’s passing comes weeks after local media reported he was hospitalized for Covid in early August.

“It’s with great sadness that WNDB and Southern Stone Communications announce the passing of Marc Bernier, who informed and entertained listeners on WNDB for over 30 years,” the station said. “We kindly ask that privacy is given to Marc’s family during this time of grief.

While Bernier was known for hosting other points of view on his show, he was anti-vaccine, even calling himself “Mr. Anti-Vax” on the air back in December. He also claimed the U.S. government is “acting like Nazis” to encourage people to get vaccinated, as shown by his response to Florida’s Democratic Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried’s pro-vaccine message months ago.

Should say, “Now the US Government is acting like Nazi’s. Get the shot!” https://t.co/8WLpXVxGRm — Marc Bernier (@MarcBernierShow) July 30, 2021

Bernier’s death from Covid complications marks the third recent instance of conservative media personalities who’ve died after slamming public vaccination efforts. In early August, anti-vax proponent Dick Farrel urged people to get the vaccine after becoming sick with Covid and eventually succumbing to the disease. Weeks later, Nashville radio host Phil Valentine expressed regret for his vaccine skepticism when he got sick and later died of Covid.

