Conservative Radio Host Who Regretted Skepticism of Vaccines Dies of Covid-19

Conservative Nashville radio host Phil Valentine has died after an extended battle with the coronavirus.

WTN Radio announced the news in a social media statement, asking people to keep his family in their thoughts and prayers.

We are saddened to report that our host and friend Phil Valentine has passed away. Please keep the Valentine family in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/vhXpE7x0oX — SuperTalk 99.7 WTN (@997wtn) August 21, 2021

In December, Valentine claimed on his blog that his chances of contracting the virus and dying were “way less than one percent.” While he recommended that people with underlying health conditions should get the vaccine, he also claimed that people who aren’t high-risk are “probably safer not getting” it, and he has been dismissive to vaccines on other occasions as well.

On July 11, Valentine told his listeners he was diagnosed with Covid, though he said he would return to the airwaves soon. However, Valentine’s family and WWTN announced later on that he was hospitalized in “very serious condition,” and that he regretted not being more supportive of vaccines.

Phil would like for his listeners to know that while he has never been an ‘anti-vaxer’ he regrets not being more vehemently ‘Pro-Vaccine,’ and looks forward to being able to more vigorously advocate that position as soon as he is back on the air, which we all hope will be soon.

