Cornyn Stands Up to NRA on Gun Bill: They Can’t ‘Veto Good Public Policy’

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) said on Wednesday that the National Rifle Association (NRA) won’t get in the way of the gun safety legislation he helped craft.

On Tuesday, senators, including 14 Republicans, advanced gun safety legislation that would provide funding for states to administer red-flag laws or crisis intervention programs, close the so-called “boyfriend loophole” and enact other measures such as allocate funding for school safety.

In a Tuesday statement, the NRA expressed its opposition.

The NRA will support legislation that improves school security, promotes mental health services, and helps reduce violent crime. However, we will oppose this gun control legislation because it falls short at every level. It does little to truly address violent crime while opening the door to unnecessary burdens on the exercise of Second Amendment freedom by law-abiding gun owners. This legislation can be abused to restrict lawful gun purchases, infringe upon the rights of law-abiding Americans, and use federal dollars to fund gun control measures being adopted by state and local politicians. This bill leaves too much discretion in the hands of government officials and also contains undefined and overbroad provisions – inviting interference with our constitutional freedoms.

In response, Cornyn said, “We worked with the NRA to listen to their concerns. But in the end I think they simply — they have a membership and a business model that will not allow them to support any legislation. And so I understand where they’re coming from, but I think most people will not allow any outside group to veto good public policy.”

