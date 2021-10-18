Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reacted on Monday to the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell.

Powell, a decorated former general, died on Monday following complications from Covid-19 even though he was vaccinated, announced his family. He was 84 years old. He is survived by his wife, Alma Powell, and his three children. Powell had blood cancer and Parkinson’s.

“The world lost one of the greatest leaders that we have ever witnessed,” he said. “Alma lost a great husband, and the family lost a tremendous father.”

“And I lost a tremendous personal friend and mentor,” continued Austin. “He has been my mentor for a number of years. He always made time for me and I could always go to him with tough issues. He always had great counsel. We will certainly miss him. I feel as if I have a hole in my heart just learning of this just recently.”

Austin, who is the first African American Secretary of Defense, went on to list the history-making positions Powell held.

“First African-American Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, first African-American Secretary of State,” he said. “A man who was respected around the globe and who will be, quite frankly, it is not possible to replace a Colin Powell. We will miss him.” Austin did not mention that Powell was also the first African-American to serve as National Security Advisor.

Austin concluded by expressing his “thoughts and prayers” for Powell’s family.

