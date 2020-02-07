Democrats Blast Trump After Vindman Escorted Off WH Grounds: ‘The Smallest Man Alive’

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, one of the witnesses who testified in the impeachment inquiry, was pushed out of his position on the National Security Council and escorted off White House grounds today. (His brother Yevgeny Vindman was similarly escorted out as well. Both men are being reassigned.)

Democrats have reacted by blasting the Trump administration for vindictive targeting of someone who spoke out against him.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer brought up a letter he received from DOD after an inquiry about Vindman and Laura Cooper’s testimony that read, “Let me assure you, the Department will not tolerate any act of retaliation or reprisal against them.”

The Pentagon assured me that patriots & whistleblowers like LTC Vindman will be protected. Any reprisals against him or others who came forward to tell the truth are wrong and should be seen for what they are: An extension of President Trump's cover-up.https://t.co/TyGQ43fVii pic.twitter.com/K4camDEt58 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 7, 2020

Other Democrats weighed in to denounce the White House over the move:

Lt. Col. Vindman did his job. As a soldier in Iraq, he received a Purple Heart. Then he displayed another rare form of bravery — moral courage. He complied with a subpoena and told the truth. He upheld his oath when others would not. Right matters to him. And to us. https://t.co/sxcjQMWBE2 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 7, 2020

Army Lt. Col. Vindman is a patriot and it’s a disgrace that truth doesn’t matter, and right doesn’t matter, to this president. pic.twitter.com/qRzcMPTv4a — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) February 7, 2020

Surviving impeachment, after openly selling out the nation’s security to destroy his political opponents, has made him bulletproof. Firing anyone who told the truth is just the beginning, folks. https://t.co/qQHqtCYi69 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 7, 2020

This is just a disgraceful way to treat a man who has spent his life serving his country. In no way does this retaliation diminish the character of LTC Vindman, but it speaks volumes about the character of the President. https://t.co/37gOsQAXEA — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) February 7, 2020

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman serves this country honorably and history will remember him as a courageous, patriotic American who stood up for what’s right. The way he has been treated by the president is shameful and just plain wrong. https://t.co/XPPg4BgmIF — Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) February 7, 2020

The man in the Oval Office proves himself The Smallest Man Alive.https://t.co/mcFMOSOeBi — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) February 7, 2020

Congress has failed to hold the President accountable, which is why we need an independent corruption agency to investigate and prosecute officials in the Executive Branch. The Trump administration appears to be taking revenge on Lt. Col. Vindman. It's appalling. pic.twitter.com/MnWxoXYLrD — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) February 7, 2020

LTC Vindman will find another job & I’m confident he’ll continue to honorably serve our country. He knows, like many of us servicemembers, that no one can take your honor from you. Only you can give it away. As we’ve seen, the President has no honor left to give. (3/) — Ruben Gallego (@RepRubenGallego) February 7, 2020

"Shameful" doesn't begin to describe the President's public retaliation against Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. pic.twitter.com/THwLh5jabP — Denny Heck (@RepDennyHeck) February 7, 2020

