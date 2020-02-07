comScore

Democrats Blast Trump After Vindman Escorted Off WH Grounds: ‘The Smallest Man Alive’

By Josh FeldmanFeb 7th, 2020, 6:27 pm

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, one of the witnesses who testified in the impeachment inquiry, was pushed out of his position on the National Security Council and escorted off White House grounds today. (His brother Yevgeny Vindman was similarly escorted out as well. Both men are being reassigned.)

Democrats have reacted by blasting the Trump administration for vindictive targeting of someone who spoke out against him.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer brought up a letter he received from DOD after an inquiry about Vindman and Laura Cooper’s testimony that read, “Let me assure you, the Department will not tolerate any act of retaliation or reprisal against them.”

Other Democrats weighed in to denounce the White House over the move:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: