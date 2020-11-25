comScore

Democrats Roundly Decry Trump Pardoning Michael Flynn: ‘Crooked to the End’

By Josh FeldmanNov 25th, 2020, 5:56 pm

President Donald Trump set off outrage Wednesday with what many expected him to do — pardon his former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff put out a statement saying the president has abused the pardon power to “reward his friends and political allies, and protect those who lie to cover up for him.”

He said the way Trump is using pardon power is a corruption” of what the Framers intended, and concluded, “It’s no surprise the Trump would go out just as he came in — crooked to the end.”

House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler called the pardon “undeserved, unprincipled, and one more stain on President Trump’s rapidly diminishing legacy.”

He added that the president might try this again before he leaves office.

A number of other Democrats decried the move:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: