Democrats Roundly Decry Trump Pardoning Michael Flynn: ‘Crooked to the End’

President Donald Trump set off outrage Wednesday with what many expected him to do — pardon his former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff put out a statement saying the president has abused the pardon power to “reward his friends and political allies, and protect those who lie to cover up for him.”

He said the way Trump is using pardon power is a corruption” of what the Framers intended, and concluded, “It’s no surprise the Trump would go out just as he came in — crooked to the end.”

The kicker to Rep. Adam Schiff's (D-Calif.) statement on Trump's pardon of Flynn: "It's no surprise that Trump would go out just as he came in – crooked to the end.” pic.twitter.com/DCNpNTADAZ — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) November 25, 2020

House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler called the pardon “undeserved, unprincipled, and one more stain on President Trump’s rapidly diminishing legacy.”

He added that the president might try this again before he leaves office.

Nadler on Flynn: "This pardon is undeserved, unprincipled, and one more stain on President Trump’s rapidly diminishing legacy." pic.twitter.com/gfXlJNRiJr — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) November 25, 2020

A number of other Democrats decried the move:

Michael Flynn pleaded guilty for lying to the FBI twice—and should be held accountable for it. The President’s decision to pardon him today is corrupt. No one should be above the law—regardless of their connections. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) November 25, 2020

President Trump dangled this pardon in an apparent attempt to get Flynn to renege on his agreement to cooperate with federal investigators—& now it seems that he’s been rewarded for his malfeasance. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) November 25, 2020

Michael Flynn is a criminal. Roger Stone is a criminal. Donald Trump is a criminal. None of them deserve to be pardoned. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) November 25, 2020

Law and order President last month not for law when it comes to his co conspirator #MichaelFlynn and wait til #PaulManafort #RogerStone and others who helped obstruct justice for #Trump #Russiagate get their pardons and then #Javanka and his father and self! HJR 8 would end this! — Steve Cohen (@RepCohen) November 25, 2020

This tracks for a President who built an administration often run more akin to the mafia than a government of public servants, and Fredo just got pardoned despite pleading guilty to lying to the FBI about his contact with the Russian government. https://t.co/SikB1xQ23F — Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) November 25, 2020

When the law says no, when the courts say no, when the system records your acts as a miscarriage of justice just give the guy who lied for you a pardon. And this is just the beginning of the avalanche of pardons being bestowed on those who were part of the cabal. #FlynnPardon — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) November 25, 2020

Flynn pled guilty — twice — to lying to the FBI. And in return? He now gets a presidential pardon. The President’s latest abuse of power may be unsurprising. But it cannot be normalized. It is corrupt. And it should shock the conscience of every American. — Rep. Joe Neguse (@RepJoeNeguse) November 25, 2020

Donald Trump continues to use his pardon power to protect his cronies. Now, he is pardoning Michael Flynn who twice pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators about his communications with Russia. https://t.co/Pvs5MBFWUL — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) November 25, 2020

One criminal pardoning another. This corruption and cronyism is why America rejected Trump at the ballot box. https://t.co/BYsln0A6q4 — Kathleen Rice (@RepKathleenRice) November 25, 2020

Looking out for your corrupt buddies instead of struggling families is exactly why the American people fired you, #DonaldTrump. https://t.co/xqqJRtOJYe — Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) November 25, 2020

