DENIED! Marjorie Taylor Greene and 2 Other Republicans Must Pay Mask Fines After Their Appeals Fail

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and two other House Republicans have had their appeals denied, and must now pay $500 fines for violating Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s Covid mask mandate.

The House Committee on Ethics has ruled on appeals by Greene and Reps. Thomas Massie and Ralph Norman, releasing identical statements upholding the fines:

On May 20, 2021, the Committee received a notification from the Office of the Sergeant at Arms that Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has been fined pursuant to House Resolution 38 and House Rule II, clause 3(g). Representative Greene filed an appeal with the Committee on June 18, 2021, after the Committee adopted its written rules. Pursuant to House Resolution 38 and clause 3(g)(3)(C) of House Rule II, upon receipt of an appeal after the Committee adopts its written rules, the Committee has 30 days to consider the appeal, and the fine will be upheld unless the appeal is agreed to by a majority of the Committee. A majority of the Committee did not agree to the appeal. Pursuant to House Resolution 38 and clause 3(g)(3)(C) of House Rule II, the Committee hereby publishes the required notification and Representative Greene’s written appeal.

The committee also published Greene’s lengthy appeal letter, in which she argued, among other things, that the fine “violates the Twenty-Seventh Amendment to the United States Constitution, the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, the Fifth Amendment to the United States Constitution, and the Eighth Amendment to the United States Constitution.”

The fines were levied after a gaggle of Republicans staged a “courageous” mask protest in May, complete with photo op, that saw most receive only a warning.

In her appeal, Greene also noted that Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s mask mandate ran counter to CDC guidance at the time, permitting the removal of masks by fully-vaccinated people in most circumstances. But many House Republicans were not confirmed to be in that category. In a CNN survey of members of Congress, 100 percent of Democrats in the House and Senate said they had been vaccinated. But just 44.8 percent of Republican House members and 92 percent of GOP senators said they’d gotten the jab.

Pelosi herself took to the floor after the violations to remind members that “the House is following the guidance of the attending physician, who has stated that the present mask requirements and other guidelines remain unchanged in the Hall of the House until all members and the floor staff are fully vaccinated. That is the advisory of the attending physician.”

