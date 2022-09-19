DeSantis Ad Features ‘Anti-Semitic’ Pastor Who Ripped the Pope For Promoting Peace Between Christians, Jews and Muslims

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) sparked controversy in recent weeks as The Forward reported Monday that an ad released Sept. 6 by DeSantis’s reelection campaign featured a “Christian nationalist pastor with antisemitic views.”

The ad titled “Results” started airing nationwide after its release and briefly shows Pastor Larry Jinks of First Baptist Church of St. James City, FL saying of the governor, “You protected our right to worship together in person.”

Jinks has “a history of inflammatory rhetoric,” noted The Forward’s Jacob Kornblough who ran through some of the pastor’s more controversial statements.

“It’s a shame that the Jews, who should know better, reject their own Messiah (who fulfilled everyone of their prophecies) still believe that they need sacrifices and the Temple to sacrifice them in,” Jinks posted on Facebook in April. “Nonetheless, because of their rejection they will move forward with that plan.”

Jinks also slammed Pope Francis for offering messages of religious tolerance between Christians, Muslims, and Jews.

“This is in step with what the Pope has been pushing for. ‘Peace amongst the three main world religions.’ It seems like there’s a plan among world leaders to push this ‘Unity.’ Which is just the opposite of what Jesus taught and what Christians are supposed to do,” Jinks wrote.

“We are called to be at odds with any religion that does not acknowledge Jesus as the Prince of Peace and the only way to the Father,” wrote Jinks in response to the Pope.

Jinks, seemingly aware of the nature of his remarks, added, “I wonder how long it will take for me to be in Facebook jail over these comments?”

DeSantis’s Democratic opponent, Charlie Crist, responded with a comment from his campaign spokesperson.

“Governor DeSantis has consistently refused to condemn hate or extremism, including the Nazis running around our state waving flags bearing his name. So while it may be shocking, it isn’t surprising that he would spend millions of dollars in advertising to elevate an antisemite with a history of hateful speech,” said Samantha Ramirez, Crist’s spokesperson.

“Ron owes Florida’s Jewish communities an answer for his refusal to forcefully condemn these groups and make clear he does not want their support,” Ramirez concluded.

