DeSantis Says He’s ‘Armed’ for Next GOP Debate And Wasn’t Target at Last Because He’s So Successful

Republican 2024 hopeful Ron DeSantis believes his success made him less of a target during the first GOP debates.

DeSantis spoke with The Blaze’s Dave Rubin about the first debate and the heated race between him and front runner, former President Donald Trump on the Thursday edition of The Rubin Report.

“I do think you’re going to see a smaller stage because I think some of those folks aren’t going to qualify for this next round,” DeSantis said regarding the second debate.

“It’s far be it from me to tell anyone who to run or not run, but you either have a path or you don’t. And if you don’t have a path, then we should focus on the candidates, that have a conceivable shot at this,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis credited his political success for his performance during the first debate.

“I will say, though, being on that stage, I think one of the reasons why, you know, I wasn’t necessarily the target as much as people thought is, I have a record of success. I’ve done the things that people are talking about that we need to do for this country, in Florida across the board,” DeSantis said.

“And so I’m armed with the ability to say that I’ve done it, and also to point out whatever shortcomings would be from somebody that’s lobbing a grenade my way. So I’m prepared to do however it shakes out. But if it’s just me and I get something, I want to look into the camera and tell people my vision of how to reverse this country’s decline, beat Biden and get us on a better path,” he concluded.

Watch above via The Rubin Report.

