District Attorney Finds ‘Credible Evidence’ Backing Allegations Against Andrew Cuomo, But Declines to File Criminal Charges

Criminal charges will not be filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo despite the sexual misconduct allegations against him by two women being found to be “credible,” announced Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Roach.

In a statement, Roach said:

Our investigation found credible evidence to conclude that the alleged conduct in both instances described above did occur. However, in both instances, my Office has determined that, although the allegations and witnesses were credible, and the conduct concerning, we cannot pursue criminal charges due to the statutory requirements of the criminal laws of New York. This conclusion is unrelated to any possible civil liability which is beyond the scope of a District Attorney’s jurisdiction, which focuses solely on criminal laws.

The first instance was an unidentified state trooper alleging that Cuomo for kissing her in that “she was concerned about the ramifications of denying the Governor’s request and so she said ‘sure,’” according to the statement.

Another woman alleged “that Cuomo grabbed her arm, pulled her toward him and kissed her on the cheek without seeking permission for such a greeting while the two were at an event at White Plains High School,” according to the statement.

Despite Roach not pursuing criminal charges against Cuomo, the former governor still faces a misdemeanor charge in Albany County of alleged forcible touching of a staffer.

Cuomo resigned in August after a report of an independent investigation was released by the New York Attorney General’s office, alleging sexual misconduct of Cuomo toward former and current state employees.

