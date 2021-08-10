Governor Andrew Cuomo announced he is resigning from office in the first public appearances since a damning report emerged from an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment.

“I think that given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government,” Cuomo said. “And that’s what I will do. Because I work for you. And doing the right thing is doing the right thing for you. Because as we say, it’s not about me, it’s about we.”

The New York state government appears to have finally succumbed to a tremendous amount of political pressure as calls for his resignation have come from what seems like every elected official who has been asked, regardless of party. New York State Attorney General Letitia James released a report late last week which included 11 specific complaints of harassment and even allegations of sexual assault, though Cuomo has vehemently denied most of the details that were forthcoming.

Cuomo’s statement came after a lengthy press statement made by his attorney Rita Glavin in which she basically said that the allegations were all part of a larger political hit job, or as NY Times’ Maggie Haberman said on Twitter, “Glavin is saying this is all rigged, essentially. That doesn’t necessarily mean Cuomo is going to dig in. It might just be laying out his side.”

Turns out, he didn’t dig in.

Watch above via CNN.

