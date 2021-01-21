Dr. Anthony Fauci delivered his first press conference under President Joe Biden’s administration on Thursday, and he used the opportunity to take aim at his former boss, President Donald Trump.

“I mean, obviously, I don’t want to be going back, you know, over history, but it’s very clear that there were things that were said, be it regarding things like hydroxychloroquine and other things like, that really was uncomfortable because they were not based on scientific fact,” Fauci told reporters of his experience working under Trump. “I can tell you, I take no pleasure at all in being in a situation of contradicting the president. So it was really something that you didn’t feel that you could actually say something and there wouldn’t be any repercussions about it. The idea that you can get up here and talk about what you know, what the evidence — what the science is, and know that’s it, let the science speak, it is somewhat of a liberating feeling.”

He took another veiled shot at Trump earlier in the press conference during his answer to a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy, who asked Fauci whether it would have been helpful if Amazon had helped with the federal response to the Covid-19 pandemic before Biden took office.

“I don’t think I can answer that question,” Fauci replied. “I’d be waving my hands about that. Sorry. One of the new things in this administration is if you don’t know the answer, don’t guess. Just say you don’t know the answer.”

Asked whether he made any statements under Trump that he wanted to “amend or clarify,” Fauci said he did not. “No. I always said everything — that’s why I got in trouble sometimes.”

Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, exchanged numerous broadsides with Trump over the course of Fauci’s work in his administration.

Watch above via Fox News.

