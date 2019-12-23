Rudy Giuliani gave another wild, remarkably unfiltered interview and people can’t get enough of it.

From the actual quotes Giuliani provided to Olivia Nuzzi’s descriptions visualizing the scene for the reader, Media Twitter is utterly enthralled by this one.

Giuliani received a lot of criticism and mockery and stunned reactions over the interview, in particular the part when he said “I’m more of a Jew than Soros is”:

Opposing Soros isn’t what’s #antiSemitic. Saying that he controls ambassadors, employs FBI agents and isn’t “Jewish enough” to be demonized is. Our experts explain the #antiSemitism behind Soros conspiracies: https://t.co/rK4ZXecMxn https://t.co/uFvsRvB2Ys — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) December 23, 2019

Read this interview with Rudy Giuliani, and then reflect that this bunch of stumblebums and goons are the people undermining our national security while thinking they’ve outfoxed every intelligence service in the world, including ours.https://t.co/j6pydVhC29 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 23, 2019

Giuliani claims former ambassador Marie Yovanovitch is “controlled” by George Soros and that Soros is “employing the FBI agents.” Has Rudy Giuliani lost his mind? https://t.co/Y2j2pJm90v — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) December 23, 2019

This description of Rudy Giuliani is, in every detail, a perfect encapsulation of Trumpland. pic.twitter.com/a1Du5ZElbO — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 23, 2019

“If they’re investigating me, they’re assholes,” Rudy Giuliani said of federal prosecutors in New York. “They’re absolutely assholes if they’re investigating me.” As I read this, Giuliani—a former U.S. Attorney for SDNY—made this remark before the Bloody Marys came into play. 🔽 https://t.co/mphNjp8geh — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) December 23, 2019

These admissions from Rudy!!!! I’ve done two business deals in Ukraine. I’ve sought four or five others,” he said. Since he’s been representing the president, he said, he has been approached with two opportunities in Ukraine, both of which he turned down. https://t.co/E49R1B0Gjl — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) December 23, 2019

Going for bloody marys with @Olivianuzzi always works out well. https://t.co/f2ziMsU3A3 — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) December 23, 2019

Apropos of nothing at this point 12 years ago former NYC mayor Rudolph Giuliani was the front runner to be the Republican Party’s presidential nominee — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) December 23, 2019

It would be nice to pick out a single paragraph to post here from this @Olivianuzzi story of her time with Rudy Giuliani, but really, just read all of them.

https://t.co/ZXyLBixP1z — Steve Inskeep (@NPRinskeep) December 23, 2019

Giuliani arguing that he is “more of a Jew” than a literal Holocaust survivor is the logical conclusion of Trumpist Jews’ argument that liberal and left wing Jews (the majority of American Jews!) are not really Jewish. https://t.co/1X4OUrWT9C pic.twitter.com/thyIyXlF0H — Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) December 23, 2019

Think about what it means for gentiles to divide Jews into righteous and unrighteous Survivors, fueled by @glennbeck’s viral lie about Soros. Giuliani, having gentrified everything he could, now gentrifies Jewishness. But the Jewish establishment only sees antisemitism in Muslims https://t.co/iQyRzTHRaA — Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) December 23, 2019

