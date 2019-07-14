Elizabeth Warren Confronted By Protester Demanding Legalization of All Undocumented Immigrants ‘On Day One’

Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren was interrupted by a protester demanding that she commit to legalizing “all 11 million undocumented immigrants” on “Day One” of her presidency.

Senator Warren was participating in a forum at this weekend’s Netroots Nation conference when the confrontation occurred. As Warren finished answering a question about ending mass incarceration, an activist stood on her seat and began shouting at Warren.

“Will you commit to the immediate legalization of the 11 million undocumented immigrants in this country and the reunification of their families under the Obama administration and the Trump administration?” the woman shouted.

“I do,” Warren said, mid-question.

As the moderator offered Warren a chance to respond, Warren said “Let’s talk about immigration…”

“Do you commit, on Day One, to immediately legalize the 11 million undocumented immigrants, and reunify their families?” the activist interrupted again. “Do you commit, on Day One?”

After about a minute of shouting, as Warren began to answer, the activist was escorted out, still shouting “You’re not committing!”

The protest was mounted by Movimiento Cosecha, a group that lists three demands of presidential candidates:

DEMAND 1 An end to all detention and deportation on your first day in office DEMAND 2 Immediate legalization for all 11 million undocumented immigrants DEMAND 3 Family reunification for everyone separated by detention and deportation

Warren released an immigration plan this week that includes “fair and achievable pathway to citizenship” for “the approximately 11 million undocumented individuals currently living and working in the Unites States.”

Warren addressed that plan in her response, telling the crowd that she will build “a path to citizenship, not just for DREAMers, but for families. A path to citizenship for people who are here to stay. A path for citizenship that is both fair and attainable. It’s about workers, it’s about people who been here for a long time who have become integrated into our society.”

Watch the incident, and Warren’s response, above via TouringNews.

