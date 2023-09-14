Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) told CNN’s Abby Phillip there should be multiple investigations of Twitter/X owner Elon Musk for “going off in secret” to “change our foreign policy.”

Musk has come under fire over the revelation he decided not to allow Ukraine to use Starlink for a military operation, but was praised by Russian President Vladimir Putin on the heels of the news.

“As far as private business and Elon Musk is concerned… he is undoubtedly an outstanding person. This must be recognized, and I think it is recognized all over the world,” Putin said. “He is an active and talented businessman and he is succeeding a lot, including with the support of the American state.”

On Tuesday night’s edition of CNN Primetime, Phillip asked Warren a very pointed question — “Does Elon Musk have veto power, basically, in the Ukraine conflict right now?”:

PHILLIP: So, I just mentioned Elon Musk, one of the tech executives in this space. He is also involved in quite a lot of other things. And there have been reports recently about his involvement in the war in Ukraine and the way that his control of this Starlink, basically internet technology there, plays a huge role in that war. Does Elon Musk have veto power, basically, in the Ukraine conflict right now? WARREN: Well, look, no one is supposed to make foreign policy for the United States other than the United States government. It is not up to one billionaire to go off in secret and change our foreign policy. I think we need an investigation, both from the Department of Defense and from Congress, to look into the arrangement with Elon Musk and his company that would give him the ability to, in effect, turn off or restrict in any way access for Ukraine or anyone else in contravention of specific policies of the United States of America. Those foreign policy decisions are not the subcontracted off to one billionaire. They belong to the federal government and the federal government that represents all of the American people.

Watch above via CNN Primetime.

