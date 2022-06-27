Documentary Filmmaker Alex Holder–who has emerged as a potential key witness after testifying in front of the January 6th select committee–says that son of former President Donald Trump, Eric Trump was unfazed by the possibility of violence after the election, and maybe even supported it.

The British filmmaker has been asked to hand over footage from his upcoming film Unprecedented that included the days and hours leading up to the events of the Capitol riot.

In an interview with The Independent, Holder discussed his experience being in close proximity to the Trump family, specifically second son Eric Trump.

According to Holder, Trump was relatively unconcerned with the idea that his father’s supporters would be compelled to incite violence in response to claims that the election was stolen.

“When I asked Eric about the potential danger of sort of rhetoric and the sort of the belligerence, he felt that it was…fair game,” said the filmmaker.

Holder continued, “it…was sort of the equivalent on the other side of the political discourse, or he felt that it was the right thing to do,” saying that Trump justified this potential threat of violence “because the election was stolen.”

According to the filmmaker, violence “seemed likely,” as he felt that the current President of the United States telling “75 million people that their vote didn’t count,” was enough to invoke some form of violent threat. “The chance of violence was always there,” said Holder.

The three-part documentary film following the Trump family has been purchased by Discovery Plus and is slated to be released in the coming months.

