Robert O’Neill, the former Navy SEAL famous for claiming to have killed Osama bin Laden, is calling for a Taliban-like coup in the United States.

O’Neill, seemingly envious of the Taliban’s ability to takeover Afganistan, took to Twitter to claim that he knows “a few dudes who would do the same with me right now.”

Did you see how the Taliban rolled through the streets and took back their county? I know a few dudes who would do the same with me right now. — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) August 19, 2021

“Did you see how the Taliban rolled through the streets and took back their county?” he wrote in the Thursday tweet. “I know a few dudes who would do the same with me right now.”

O’Neill, a former member of the SEAL Team Six, is implying that the Taliban deserves praise for taking control of Afghanistan after U.S.-led forces removed them from power in 2001.

O’Neill has also tweeted his disapproval of President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, calling him a “disaster,” and has gone after Democrats at large:

If I wanted to fuck everything up, what should I do? Oh… elect democrats. — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) August 19, 2021

The veteran made headlines last year after he was banned from Delta for posting a photo of himself going maskless on a flight with the caption “I’m not a pussy.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com