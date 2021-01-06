An explosive device was found at the Republican National Committee in Washington, D.C. and detonated safely, Maggie Haberman of the New York Times reports. The Democratic National Committee has reportedly been evacuated after a suspicious package was discovered there.

New – an explosive device was found at the RNC and detonated safely. https://t.co/dbL5U41ZSo — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 6, 2021

The device found at the RNC was reportedly a pipe bomb, and was successfully destroyed by a bomb squad.

The package found at the DNC has not yet been identified.

Both the RNC and DNC headquarters are located about a half-mile from the U.S. Capitol, and about a quarter-mile away from each other.

The explosive devices were discovered as a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump breached the Capitol, following a rally in which Trump attacked “weak” Republicans who refuse to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election. The rally was held shortly before a joint session of Congress began the normally mundane process of counting the Electoral College results.

