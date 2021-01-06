comScore

Explosive Device Found at RNC, Safely Detonated as DNC Evacuated

By Marisa SarnoffJan 6th, 2021, 4:48 pm

Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by Saul LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

An explosive device was found at the Republican National Committee in Washington, D.C. and detonated safely, Maggie Haberman of the New York Times reports. The Democratic National Committee has reportedly been evacuated after a suspicious package was discovered there.

The device found at the RNC was reportedly a pipe bomb, and was successfully destroyed by a bomb squad.

The package found at the DNC has not yet been identified.

Both the RNC and DNC headquarters are located about a half-mile from the U.S. Capitol, and about a quarter-mile away from each other.

The explosive devices were discovered as a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump breached the Capitol, following a rally in which Trump attacked “weak” Republicans who refuse to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election. The rally was held shortly before a joint session of Congress began the normally mundane process of counting the Electoral College results.

