President Donald Trump continued to push false election fraud claims during his protest rally on Wednesday, calling the final vote counts “explosions of bullshit.”

The president first went in on “weak Republicans” who have accepted President-elect Joe Biden’s victory and opted out of attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

“They’re pathetic Republicans, and that’s what happens. If that happened to the Democrats, there would be hell all over the country going on. There would be hell all over the country,” he said before telling his crowed that they’re “stronger” and “smarter” than anybody else.

Trump continued to bash Republicans who “turned a blind eye” to what he’s baselessly deemed an irregular and fraudulent election.

“This year, using the pretext of the China virus and the scam of mail-in ballots, Democrats attempted the most brazen and outrageous election theft,” he added.

“There’s never been anything like this. Pure theft in American history. That election, our election, was over at 10:00 in the evening. We are leading Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia by hundreds of thousands of votes. And then late in the evening or early in the morning, boom — these explosions of bullshit — all of a sudden it started to happen.”

The president was met with giddy squeals from the his rally crowd, who later chanted “BULLSHIT!” and “Stop the steal!”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]