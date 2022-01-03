Facebook Bans Publishing House for Conservative Children’s Books, Calls it ‘Disruptive’

Facebook has banned a publisher for conservative children’s books, citing what it called “disruptive” content.

“Our books are designed to inspire children,” Heroes of Liberty editor Bethany Mandel wrote on Twitter Monday. “We invested much of our seed capital in building our brand on Facebook. But Facebook has now shut down our advertising account. The official reason? ‘Disruptive Content.'”

The publisher, which offers illustrated books about conservative figures including Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett and former President Ronald Reagan, officially launched just more than a month ago, on Nov. 14.

Mandel, whose husband Seth Mandel is an editor for the Washington Examiner, attributed the takedown to complaints from politically-motivated agitators, telling Fox Business “there was a small but noisy group of responders to our ads who didn’t like the fact we published books about Ronald Reagan, Thomas Sowell, and Amy Coney Barrett.”

We had a number of negative comments on the posts and we think they reported our content. They were triggered by a children’s book that portrays Ronald Reagan as a hero. But this was not their decision. It was Facebook’s decision, they went along with them it seems. pic.twitter.com/KbCWWJ8Smh — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) January 3, 2022

“They made nasty comments, especially about Reagan, and about us for publishing these books, and even shared their desire to burn them,” she added. “It’s very likely those same people reported to Facebook that our content is disturbing, because it doesn’t sit well with their radical worldview.”

Facebook has struggled in recent days to appease critics who believe it has done less than Twitter to crack down on users posting objectionable content. It also temporarily suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Monday, a day after Twitter permanently banned her account, with a spokesman saying she had “violated our policies.”

Chinese tech giant TikTok made similar headlines on Monday, banning Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton over the weekend for reasons it declined to make public.

