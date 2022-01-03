Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said he was banned “without warning” from TikTok over New Year’s weekend.

“I received no warnings or notices I had violated any ‘community standards’ and was permanently banned last week,” Fitton said in a statement to Mediaite on Monday. “I generally used videos that I had posted without incident on other platforms.”

“TikTok just permanently banned me for violating their ‘community standards’ he added in a message posted on Twitter, accompanied by a wordless video that featured him typing. “I think this was my most popular video.”

.@tiktok_us just permanently banned me for violating their “community standards” — I think this was my most popular video. pic.twitter.com/YyQJaAe70B — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) January 3, 2022

“This account was banned due to multiple Community Guidelines violations,” the Chinese-owned website said in a notice that appeared in place of Fitton’s profile on Monday. The company did not comment on the ban. It similarly ejected Roger Stone last year without explanation, citing the same “violations.” And in December, it deleted a 32-second video published by Young Americans noting that 18-year-old Illinois resident Kyle Rittenhouse had been acquitted.

While the website has mostly failed to win considerable popularity among conservatives users, it has come under fire for banning users from other walks of life. It banned an American teenager in 2019 for criticizing China’s oppression of Uighurs, though it reversed the ban after backlash.

