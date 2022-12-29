Former Gorsuch Law Clerk Tells Iowans To ‘Arm Up’ Due to ‘Woke’ County Attorney

Mike Davis, a former law clerk to current Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, urged his fellow Iowans on Thursday to “arm up” due to a “woke” county attorney taking office in the state.

“Dear Des Moines: Arm up,” wrote Davis on Twitter.

“The new woke Polk County Attorney won’t protect you,” he warned ominously, adding:

@KimberlyforIowa is determined to coddle violent 17-year-old criminals.

Davis’s biography details his long history working on the appointment of federal judges as “the former Chief Counsel for Nominations to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley.” Davis is currently “the founder and president of the Article III Project (A3P). A3P defends constitutionalist judges and the rule of law.”

David shared an article from the Des Moines Register profiling Kimberly Graham, the new Polk County Attorney. The article details Graham’s winning platform:

Graham, who takes office in January, ran on promises to improve diversion programs for juveniles and nonviolent offenders, reduce the use of cash bail, and address racial and income disparities in prosecution and sentencing. Her vision for change in Polk County’s top legal job has made her one of the Des Moines Register’s 2023 People to Watch.

The article notes that Graham differs from her predecessor on a variety of issues, particularly on marijuana prosecutions.

“She has other pledges to implement, including ending low-level marijuana prosecutions and cash bail for many nonviolent offenses,” the Register notes, adding:

It’s in these areas that the contrast to her predecessor is most clear. Sarcone was first elected in 1990, running on a platform of aggressive prosecutions during an era of rising crime rates. In his first three years, criminal filings increased by 73%, and the daily population at the Polk County Jail nearly doubled.

Graham, on the other hand, believes that the justice system has tended to rely too much on incarceration.

“For lower-level nonviolent offenses. I still think that certainly in some cases, people should be held accountable,” she said. “I just don’t necessarily believe that accountability always looks like sitting in the Polk County Jail.”

The profile of Graham makes no mention of her changing sentencing or bail-related guidelines for violent offenders.



