Laura Ingraham in Disbelief After 10 States That Voted for Trump Are Deemed the Worst To Live In

Fox News host Laura Ingraham expressed disbelief and skepticism at a report that claims the 10 worst states to live in all happened to vote for President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday’s edition of The Ingraham Angle, the host pointed to a recent survey that asked CEOs which states are the most business-friendly.

“Six hundred fifty CEOs were polled, and they rated the best states in which to do business,” Ingraham said. “The top 10, including Texas, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, are Republican. They are run by Republicans, except Virginia, which is at number 10, and North Carolina, kind of a purple state, at number five. So, money and people, resources, are pouring into red states. How do the socialists brush this off? Well, they do so either by ignoring it or distorting the data, or [with] a little help from their friends.”

The aforementioned “friends” apparently include CNBC, the famously pro-business news organization.

Last week, CNBC released a report titled, “These are America’s 10 worst states to live in for 2026.” Among the factors considered in assessing states’ quality of life were crime rates, air quality, healthcare, worker rights, and civil rights.

The 10 states rounding out the bottom were Arkansas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Missouri, Utah, Georgia, Louisiana, Indiana, Texas, and Tennessee. With the exception of Georgia in 2020, all 10 states voted for Trump in 2016, 2020, and 2024.

“This CNBC report just came out,” Ingraham continued. “They listed the 10 worst states to live in for 2026. All the states on this list, ok, Trump won. Every state except Georgia in 2020. And the list included four of the top 10 states for business. How does that make any sense?! They have kind of a weird calculus there, but this is obviously a blatant effort to denigrate more conservative states. But it’s really nothing new.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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