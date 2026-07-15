Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche’s frustration appeared to boil over as he was grilled by Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) during his Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

The tense moment on Capitol Hill came as Blanche fielded questions from lawmakers on the Jeffrey Epstein files, the $1.776 billion anti-weaponization fund, and even how long he intends to deal with FBI Director Kash Patel.

Blanche appeared to grow increasingly antagonistic as Booker questioned him about convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, who was moved to a minimum-security women’s prison in Texas after she met with Blanche back in 2025.

“Just one week after your meeting, Ms. Maxwell was transferred from a low-security federal institution to a minimum security prison camp. Were you involved with that transfer?” Booker asked.

“As I talked about before, in the time leading up to me going down to meet with her, we learned that she was receiving threats, and it turned out-”

When Booker cut him off, Blanche said, “It’s not a question I can answer apparently in the time you’re giving me.”

After additional back-and-forth, Booker shifted gears to the Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery megamerger.

“As deputy attorney general and later acting attorney general, you exercised oversight of the antitrust division. Did you approve the decision to close the department’s investigation into that merger, yes or no?” Booker asked.

When Booker interrupted Blanche’s answer again, the top DOJ official became irate.

“You don’t even let me answer, man!” Blanche erupted. “That’s incredible!”

Booker then quizzed Blanche over his appearance at a dinner hosted by Paramount-Skydance CEO David Ellison six weeks before the investigation was closed.

“Your attendance at that dinner was cleared by ethics officials?” Booker asked.

You can ask the questions, but you cannot control my answers,” Blanche fired back. “I’m under oath, and I can answer the questions as I choose to answer them!”

Booker persisted: “Yes or no, were you approved by ethics?”

“When I do things outside the department, whether it’s a speech, whether it’s a dinner or whether it’s an event, they are approved by ethics officials.”

As Booker refused to back down, he finally got the one-word answer he was looking for.

“Every time I go out, it’s approved, yes,” Blanche said.

Watch above via C-SPAN3.

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