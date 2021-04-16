Fox News Contributor Calls for Dr. Fauci to Be Fired for Being ‘High-Handed’ in His Exchange With Jim Jordan

Dr. Anthony Fauci got into a heated battle on Capitol Hill Thursday with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) over the potential lifting of coronavirus restrictions. And one Fox News contributor believes that the doctor should lose his job over the fiery exchange.

Appearing on Fox & Friends Friday, contributor Charles Hurt ripped Fauci for what he deemed to be a “high-handed” approach to the congressman’s questioning.

“This is the one opportunity for Jim Jordan, who represents 800,000 Ohioans who paid Dr. Fauci’s salary, to ask some basic questions about the decisions Dr. Fauci has made that has altered their life probably more than any other single person in American history — especially for somebody who’s never been elected,” Hurt said. He added, “And Dr. Fauci gets high-handed with Jim Jordan?! The representative of 800,000 people that Dr. Fauci works for who pay his salary? He accuses Jim Jordan of ranting by asking these questions? This is a really screwed up situation.”

Hurt went on to state that he thinks Thursday’s hearing provided grounds for Fauci’s dismissal.

“Dr. Fauci should be fired for a lot of reasons, but he should be fired for this,” Hurt said. “For this kind of disdain — not for Jim Jordan — but for the 800,000 Ohioans who pay his salary that Jim Jordan represents.”

The crux of the dispute between Fauci and Jordan Thursday was that the congressman sought specific metrics from Fauci as targets for the end of Covid restrictions — who countered by arguing that the infection rate is still far too high for a return to normal. After minutes of animated questioning from Jordan, Fauci eventually grew heated himself.

“Right now we have about 60,000 infections a day which is a very large risk for a surge,” Fauci said. “We’re not talking about [loss of] liberties. We’re talking about a pandemic that has killed 560,000 Americans.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]