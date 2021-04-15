Dr. Anthony Fauci pushed back on the aggressive approach Rep. Jim Jordan took towards the NIAID Director during a Thursday House hearing on the federal response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an exchange that recalls the irresistible force paradox that asks what happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object, Rep. Jordan repeatedly hectored Dr. Fauci over when citizens’ rights can fully be restored now that vaccinations are well underway and herd immunity seems around the corner.

The Ohio congressman referenced a recent video posted on YouTube of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis discussing with doctors how children may not all need to wear masks, which was taken down by video platform service, which in Jordan’s eyes, violated First Amendment rights only because they disagreed with Fauci. “When do Americans get their first amendment liberties back?” Jordan asked.

But Jordan seemed far more interested in yelling at the NIAID director—or at least scoring political points— instead of hearing his replies, which after a few minutes, finally led Dr. Fauci to finally push back.

“I don’t think anything was censored,” Fauci replied. “I think you’re making this a personal thing and it isn’t.”

Jordan shot back “it’s not a personal thing.”

With a level of animation rarely seen by Dr. Fauci, he insisted.” You are. That’s exactly what you’re doing.”

Jordan continued on asking the NIAID director to provide a specific date when Americans could return to a pre-pandemic sense of normalcy, to which Fauci reminded the Congressman “Right now we have about 60,000 infections a day which is a very large risk for a surge. We’re not talking about liberties. We’re talking about a pandemic that has killed 560,000 Americans.”

Watch above via CSPAN.

